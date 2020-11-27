 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Take pandemic seriously

Take pandemic seriously

{{featured_button_text}}

Hello: Happy Thanksgiving. How about we take this pandemic seriously and do whatever is necessary to stay alive and help keep others alive. How about we commit to being part of a democracy instead of being somewhat neo-fascist, authoritarian-minded people. How about we work on the issues instead of running to the left, right, conservative, liberal, apolitical, etc. America is not a country just for white people, black people, green people or blue people. America is not a country just for conservatives or liberals. If we really can't abide differences; if we really can't except that we may not be in the majority, then we'll never make it as a true democracy. I'm still bewildered by the fact that millions of Americans voted for Mr. Trump who is really not a true believer in democracy, and even now, contends that he won the 2020 election. How about we really think about what sort of country we want to live in; and remember that America is not for just me or you, but for millions and millions and millions of other people who also Americans. Thank you. And please start wearing masks. COVID-19 doesn't care about politics, gender, race or climate.

Ross Stenseth,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
3
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

City of Missoula invites mayhem
Letters

City of Missoula invites mayhem

Here is the Missoula Chamber Of Commerce mission statement: "We are devoted to making our community a great place to live, work and raise fami…

No right to risk others' health
Letters

No right to risk others' health

As a well-known constitutional conservative and private property rights proponent, some may be surprised to find that I take exception and dis…

Trump has done more than Biden
Letters

Trump has done more than Biden

I am responding to Mark Connell’s letter (Nov. 17), as he does not understand Donald Trump supporters. Connell evidently only watches CNN and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News