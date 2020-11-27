Take pandemic seriously

Hello: Happy Thanksgiving. How about we take this pandemic seriously and do whatever is necessary to stay alive and help keep others alive. How about we commit to being part of a democracy instead of being somewhat neo-fascist, authoritarian-minded people. How about we work on the issues instead of running to the left, right, conservative, liberal, apolitical, etc. America is not a country just for white people, black people, green people or blue people. America is not a country just for conservatives or liberals. If we really can't abide differences; if we really can't except that we may not be in the majority, then we'll never make it as a true democracy. I'm still bewildered by the fact that millions of Americans voted for Mr. Trump who is really not a true believer in democracy, and even now, contends that he won the 2020 election. How about we really think about what sort of country we want to live in; and remember that America is not for just me or you, but for millions and millions and millions of other people who also Americans. Thank you. And please start wearing masks. COVID-19 doesn't care about politics, gender, race or climate.