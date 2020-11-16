 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Take responsibility for COVID choices

Take responsibility for COVID choices

{{featured_button_text}}

Put your money where your mouth is. Literally.

If you, despite all the evidence, choose not to wear a face mask or follow the protocols of the county health professionals, I’ll not debate the issue with you. I accept your choice. But you must accept responsibility for your actions. Have the courage of your convictions.

To that end, if you get COVID-19:

Pledge not to accept medical care.

Pledge not to endanger doctors, nurses and the medical staff.

Pledge not to use up precious hospital space and medical supplies.

Pledge not to endanger other citizens —grocery, bank, restaurants, etc.

In short, go home and self-isolate. Either heal or die.

Write out this pledge, with all your contact information, and sign it and have it notarized and distribute it to police, fire and medical emergency personnel. Also to your doctor, county health officials and all hospitals and medical facilities in your area. They should put you on a “do not respond to” database and make it public.

Your actions affect others. If you choose not to be part of the solution, then it’s your problem. Not ours.

Mark Van Loon,

Hamilton

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden will destroy the economy
Letters

Biden will destroy the economy

A vote for Joe Biden will be a vote for economic disaster. During the final debate, he admitted he would ban fracking on day one of his admini…

Don't give money to Republicans
Letters

Don't give money to Republicans

Wow, all of you Republican idiots please line up to kiss the feet of your new king. You want him to control your party for the next four years…

Christianity is dead
Letters

Christianity is dead

Well readers, the latest poll results confirm my past letters! Yes Christianity is DEAD in the once great USA. Over 50% of the voters, legal a…

OK to dismiss baseless claims
Letters

OK to dismiss baseless claims

All the unsupported and baseless claims about the recent national election bring to mind a favorite quote of Christopher Hitchens, who said, "…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News