Take steps to stay healthy, avoid COVID

New Year's Tips: How to avoid COVID:

1. Stay connected with source/spirit.

2. Eat healthy, including 1/3 raw food.

3. Get plenty of rest.

4. Supplement vitamins C and D and K2. Don’t forget minerals like magnesium and zinc.

5. Get fresh air and sunshine.

6. Don’t watch TV. Fear is proportional to watching TV. Research your "news" and think critically.

7. If you’re not feeling well, stay home.

8. Socialize and be merry. Joy is essential.

9. Don’t enable psychological abuse. Disengage, be kind, firm and respectful.

10. Ask yourself why the "officials" would tell you otherwise (TV, politicians, software CEOs, three-letter agencies). Follow the money. The globalists are creating this "plandemic" for their agenda.

11. Don’t drink the Kool-Aid. Many of us have not and we support you.

Frank Jarvenpaa,

Roberts

