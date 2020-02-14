Take Trump's word against official testimony?

A recent letter to the editor claims as proof that Donald Trump has done no wrong the president of Ukraine's assertion that there was no quid pro quo. Usually, when someone has twisted your arm halfway up your back, you cry “uncle.” The Ukrainian translation would be, “no quid pro quo.”

Ukraine has a Russian-instigated battle on its soil, White House witnesses have testified that Trump withheld about $400 million in aid to fight that battle in order to extract dirt on the family of his political rival. A timeline shows the funds withheld during this negotiation and released only as the story broke.

We can believe the man of 10,000 lies or we can believe testimony from career National Security, U.S. Military, State Department and Office of Management and Budget staff, none of whom have been shown to lack integrity or commitment to the U.S. We can believe the public words of Trump's chief of staff, who admitted and then dismissed the extortion. “Get over it.” The GOP has.

There is an old joke: A woman watching a military parade exclaims, “Look! A thousand soldiers marching and only my son is in step!”

Yes, only Trump speaks the truth.