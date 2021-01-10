Taking responsibility means taking action

One of the most bizarre and irresponsible acts of public petulance I have witnessed in my lifetime is to watch Republicans in Helena advocating for "personal responsibility" while openly refusing to exercise the easiest and most fundamental actions any one person can do to slow the spread of COVID-19.

At this point in time, if you still believe COVID-19 is a hoax you are a danger to yourself and everyone around you — please step aside. Otherwise, don't just talk about personal responsibility, demonstrate some. Act like responsible adults and wear a mask when you're around others.