Are you tired of hearing about human-induced global warming? It continues to be the talk of the town, the state, the country and other world nations (but not in our White House, unfortunately). Little is being discussed, however, about what we can actually do to help alleviate one of the world’s major problems (besides recycling and using alternative, renewable energy).
A concept not often discussed (for many reasons, including opposition from some religious leaders), is curbing population growth. A prime mover for this discussion might be how to stabilize the world population in a conscionable, cooperative and kind manner.
We already have over 7.7 billion humans, a major portion of whom are already groping for food, water and other “must haves” needed for living a healthy and productive life.
The sad irony here is that the greatest harm to the Earth will be inherited by our progeny and other important world citizens — animals and plants. They will inherit an overcrowded, dangerous, hot and demoralized world.
It is interesting to me that the U.S. military has written their concerns regarding uncontrolled population growth. If our military is alarmed, shouldn’t we be concerned as well? Concerned enough to have this discussion now?
Ian M. Lange,
Missoula