Tar sands do not make sense environmentally, economically, morally

Once again the KXL review is flawed! If the Department of Environmental Quality does not assess the true long-term impacts of this 401 permit, we Montanans and the planet will lose.

If we truly believe that we have a right to a healthy environment, with clean air and clean water, then we have to move away from dirty fuels now, before more of our waters and land are polluted with the inevitable leaks and spills inherent in these dirty pipelines with their toxic sludge. We are really scraping the bottom of the oil barrel with these tar sand excretions!

If KXL is approved, it will lead to exposing 200 of our streams and rivers and at least 26 wetlands to these toxic pollutants. This is the wrong direction for out state and our country. Tar sands do not make sense environmentally, economically or morally, and this 401 permit needs to be denied now so we can move forward with a clean energy plan that serves the people of Montana, the United States of America and the world.

Action is needed now to end this madness and do the right thing.

Steve McArthur,

Missoula

