I am a parent of two Target Range kids who take the bus every day over Maclay Bridge. After reading the Missoulian article on Oct. 13 about the two decades of stalling efforts by a few property owners and now one compromised county commissioner, I am now thinking about my kids and the physical weight they add to the 11-ton school bus they take to school.
The obstructionists have made it clear their status quo is more important than the safety of my kids. I wonder, does the Target Range school board feel the same way? And how about Beach Transportation? Is HR OK with their drivers exceeding the weight limit of a "functionally obsolete" bridge every school day?
And finally, to all Missoula County residents perpetually angry about property taxes: Are you OK with millions and millions of unnecessary infrastructure expenditure to protect a few stubborn property owners and the county commissioner they have in their pocket? If you're not, it's time to start making your voices heard.
Travis Mateer,
Missoula