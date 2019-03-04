Re: Patricia E. Waylett's Feb. 26 letter.
Perhaps you should reread your pointless rant before you refer to American citizens as dumb? Under the new Tax Act, employers withheld less federal tax based on new 2018 withholding tables provided them. Thus, employees received more “take home” pay. If employees didn’t take the time (it’s called personal accountability) to adjust their W-4, shame on them.
Getting a huge refund is the only “dumb” referred to in your diatribe. Getting a large refund is the same as giving Uncle Sam a zero-interest loan. What is truly “dumb” is that American citizens don’t understand this simple process of withholding when countless articles are published along with constant public service announcements.
You can’t have it both ways. Uncle Bernie didn’t get elected.
Dale A. Hanson,
Lolo