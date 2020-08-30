 Skip to main content
Tax Act windfall for corporations

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Act) was passed in December 2017. It promised to provide a healthy cut in taxes for all citizens and to make United States corporations more competitive internationally. It was projected by the Congressional Budget Office to increase the national debt by $2.3 trillion over 10 years.

I am a middle-class taxpayer. My income tax has been reduced by only ½ of 1% as a result of the Tax Act. The Tax Act changes for me will expire in 2027.

Corporations have reaped a windfall, with the majority of this windfall going to stock buy-backs, etc., benefiting stockholders. The Tax Act changes for them are permanent. Corporate tax payments have lagged below projections by 40%, drastically increasing projected debt. Once again, we get the bone and the wealthiest get the gold.

How to pay this debt? The Trump administration’s 2021 budget proposes cuts of $1.67 trillion in health spending — including $457 billion less for Medicare. The president has suspended payroll taxes as a COVID-19 relief. Payroll taxes fund 90% of Social Security costs. Four more years could spell the end of these programs.

Charles Davis,

Columbia Falls

