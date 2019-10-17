The 2017 federal “tax reform” legislation threatens the not-for-profit tax status of Montana electric cooperatives, significantly raises their taxes and costs to customers. This legislation lined the pockets of the rich and corporations and added $1 trillion to $2 trillion to the federal debt. This was an intentional move to recoup money from cooperatives to make up for the tax cuts given to the rich.
Montana co-ops are hoping that U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte will restore their tax-exempt status. Remember, Daines and Gianforte supported this law, blocked bipartisan review of it and thereby lined their own pockets with the tax cuts for multimillionaires like themselves. Now they’ve been caught, and they’re backpedaling as fast as they can.
Remember that this legislation was signed into law with no open, bipartisan debate or review in the Congress. And these two refuse to hold unstaged town hall meetings where they would have to answer for their conduct.
Why didn’t Daines and Gianforte catch this slam on our electric co-ops and give our biggest advocate, Tester, a chance to review the law? They do not represent or look out for our interests. These two have got to be replaced.
Andy Kulla,
Florence