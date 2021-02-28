Tax cut bills will not bring more business

More than 40 years ago, my husband and I spent a summer travelling the country before deciding Montana, specifically Missoula, was the place we wanted to live.

We liked Missoula's size, its level of sophistication and the endless opportunities for outdoor recreation. Funny thing is, we never considered income tax rates in Montana when we made our decision. Two years later, a partner and I started a business, which we ran for over 35 years. We employed several Montana residents and indirectly supported many other workers.

While one could argue that the business equipment tax is a consideration when starting a business, income taxes don't enter the picture until you start making money. Who is not going to start a business because she fears making so much money that she will have to pay income taxes? Attracting people and businesses to Montana has nothing to do with income taxes.