Tax cuts were just flash in the pan

Republicans have already raised our taxes. The 2017 Tax Cut Act has built in automatic increases every two years beginning in 2021. By 2027, these tax increases will affect almost everyone except people at the top.

Recently, the Nobel Laureate economist, Joseph Stiglitz, reminded us of provisions in the 2017 law that raise taxes starting in 2021. These increases have been hiding in plain sight. How will Montanans be affected?

According to the law, taxpayers making $75,000 and under will have a higher tax rate in 2027 than in 2019. That’s over two-thirds of Montanans.

In 2021 people with incomes $10,000 - $30,000, will pay a higher average tax rate. Given that 30% of Montanans earn less than $30,000, quite a few will be affected by this.

By 2027, the law’s provisions will be completely implemented if the law stands. For taxpayers earning under $100,000, about three-quarters of all taxpayers, the tax cut will be erased. As reported in Montana Economy at a Glance, February 2019, approximately 80% of Montanan households earn less than $100,000 annually.

The bottom line. For most Montanans, the Republican’s 2017 tax cut is nothing more than a flash in the pan. Here today. Gone tomorrow.