After reading and watching the news about Monday night's City Council meeting, I sympathize with elderly persons on a fixed income dealing with paying their property taxes.
I have not heard anyone expressing the benefits for those persons under the Montana Elderly Homeowner/Renter Credit Program (form 2EC). Up to $1,000 a year can be paid to seniors over 62 who have income under $45,000. This goes a long way in offsetting increased property taxes and rents!
I have volunteered for years with the AARP/TAX-AIDE program, which provides free income tax preparation for low-income households. We do many of these returns every year for clients even if they do not have to file a personal income tax return (form 2). Or a taxpayer can electronically file for free at: revenue.mt.gov.
If you need help, you can call 406-444-6900. Please let your family and friends know about this, thanks.
Jerry Dirnberger,
Missoula