Dear Missoulians:
Think twice before voting for another tax increase or mill levy. Especially if you are a renter. When the taxes go up, so will your rent.
This point was made especially clear to me today while in Texas with our daughter. We were contemplating buying a house or condo for her to live in when she moves off campus. We found plenty of affordable three-bedroom homes priced in the mid-200s. The problem was that taxes are around $4,000 per year or about $350/month.
When you consider owning versus renting and the taxes alone are at least half the rent for a condo or apartment, it’s a no-brainer. We stopped looking at buying.
Homeowners, as our taxes continue to increase, the desire and/or ability to become a homeowner or an investor in Missoula County will decrease. Unfortunately so will the value of our real estate. We are the highest-taxed county in Montana. Stop taxing us into poverty.
Chris Jones,
Missoula