Tax incentives need to employ residents

An old Butte miner once told me, “Montana has a long history of inviting outsiders to come exploit the land and when they go we’re left with nothing.”

Regarding your “City Club Missoula: Major TV shows could be filmed in western Montana in 2021” article (March 9): Very, very shortsighted picture here. Renting hotels and eating at restaurants or buying gas and then leaving won’t do anything long term except inflate the cost of living here, and as we all know, this is already becoming a huge issue with the COVID, work-from-home transplants.

Tax incentives alluring productions here need to have language requiring Montana residents are employed in their production, in important and key positions. Otherwise, we’re not building any kind of self-sustaining industry and the few, temporary, low-paying jobs these productions create will only lead to bigger problems down the road.

Dave Flores,

Missoula

