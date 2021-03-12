 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tax incentives need to employ residents

Tax incentives need to employ residents

{{featured_button_text}}

An old Butte miner once told me, “Montana has a long history of inviting outsiders to come exploit the land and when they go we’re left with nothing.”

Regarding your “City Club Missoula: Major TV shows could be filmed in western Montana in 2021” article (March 9): Very, very shortsighted picture here. Renting hotels and eating at restaurants or buying gas and then leaving won’t do anything long term except inflate the cost of living here, and as we all know, this is already becoming a huge issue with the COVID, work-from-home transplants.

Tax incentives alluring productions here need to have language requiring Montana residents are employed in their production, in important and key positions. Otherwise, we’re not building any kind of self-sustaining industry and the few, temporary, low-paying jobs these productions create will only lead to bigger problems down the road.

Dave Flores,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
5
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

I want my flag back
Letters

I want my flag back

I am tired of watching thugs who fly the Stars and Stripes side by side with the confederate stars and bars. To assert that those two symbols …

Overwhelmed by alien urbanites
Letters

Overwhelmed by alien urbanites

Insurrection is a burning thing and it makes a fiery ring. America’s empire "has fallen into a burning ring of fire, and the flames go higher …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News