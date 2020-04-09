Tax money goes to wealthiest, who don't pay taxes

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In reference to John Fuller's guest column of April 5: I disagree with his irrational article. I do agree with the title "Real problem is growing government dependence."

Fuller's belief is that most Americans expect the government to step in and cure their problems. This is not the thinking of America's majority. The truth is that wealthy Americans believe that our taxes are their personal cash cow.

Yes, some citizens may receive a little money to spend at the grocery store and pay some small bills. Horror of horrors, those persons will have money to feed families and put back into the economy.

What is our economy? It is where the masses, through taxes, give money to the rich, who control 98% of the wealth of our nation.