Tax money goes to wealthiest, who don't pay taxes

In reference to John Fuller's guest column of April 5: I disagree with his irrational article. I do agree with the title "Real problem is growing government dependence."
Fuller's belief is that most Americans expect the government to step in and cure their problems. This is not the thinking of America's majority. The truth is that wealthy Americans believe that our taxes are their personal cash cow.
Yes, some citizens may receive a little money to spend at the grocery store and pay some small bills. Horror of horrors, those persons will have money to feed families and put back into the economy.
What is our economy? It is where the masses, through taxes, give money to the rich, who control 98% of the wealth of our nation.
The elephant in the room is our national debt. We pay taxes so that we can support a healthy lifestyle for all Americans. So where does all the tax money go? Most Republicans, John Fuller included, would like us to believe that tax money goes to the poor who neither need or deserve help. However, the truth is that it is the rich, who are filling their pockets with our tax money in foreign banks and businesses, while not paying taxes, starting with our president who does not pay taxes. This is the reason we will never see his tax returns.
Patricia E. Waylett,
Missoula
