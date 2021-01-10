Tax out-of-state buyers

I am sure you are aware that over 50% of real estate in Montana is not held by Montanans.

I was born and raised in Butte, and have observed the growth of Montana for over 60 years. This has become even more evident in 2020, when the pandemic brought a surge of purchases and takeovers in Montana. The majority were by people and corporations that are not entities that claim Montana as their primary home, so consequently do not pay income tax in Montana.

The problem is property tax. The buying power from out of state has driven real estate values and real estate taxes to new heights. Affordable housing has become a joke in most of western Montana.

I propose that lawmakers craft a bill that applies a surcharge of property tax, in addition to the current property taxes, to any corporation or other owners of any real estate in Montana who do not pay income tax to the State of Montana.

As our state takes on a vacation and resort destination personality, we need to take action to protect real Montanans against these financial powerhouses. Now is the time to do your job and protect the resident taxpayers of Montana!

Richard Richardson,

Missoula

