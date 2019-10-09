I take exception to one of the comments in the column by Karen Wickersham and Chase Gay on Oct. 3.
In it they say that the city reduced taxes by 3.9%. At a quick glance this may be true but it is only because property values increased and the city received more revenue as a result. Had property values remained the same and the city funded its departments the way it did in the new budget, we probably would have seen another seven-hour budget meeting where the city had to "borrow" from the Missoula Redevelopment Agency to make expenses and refused to make any cuts to get in the black.
Missoula doesn't have a revenue problem, it has a spending problem.
Greg Tollefson,
Missoula