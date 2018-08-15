I take exception to Mark Hull's erroneous comments (letter, Aug. 13) regarding the passage of the tax relief bill.
I am a middle-class earner and I will realize over $2,500 in additional after-tax earnings through the end of this year. I also expect to realize a reduction in my tax burden when I file my income tax return for 2018. That is no small amount to my family.
It certainly wasn't the Democrats and our moronic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester who provided this relief. He votes against everything because Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi tell him how to vote.
Hull throws numbers around without providing any evidence to support his contention. On the other hand, it was the Democrats and the past administration that doubled the nation's national debt to almost $20 trillion.
That's a Democrat for ya: always there to take your money and then denounce you for getting a lit bit more in your paycheck. Give me a break!
TJ Muldoon,
Butte