I have just reviewed my accountant's Tax Reform Impact Summary. I am a 93-year-old widow and have been on a limited income since 1992. During these years, I have been able to continue my charitable contributions.
The 2018 tax law eliminates the itemized deduction and raises the standard deduction to $13,600, which is close to $3,000 less than my 2017 itemized deduction. Am I being penalized for my charitable contributions? The 2018 tax law also eliminates the personal exemption deduction. With these changes, my 2018 taxes could double.
What's wrong with this picture? Tax breaks for millionaires and corporations, and then increased taxes for people like me.
Patricia K. Zapp,
Missoula