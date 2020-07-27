Taxes fund TIF projects

I do understand that I am not able to vote one way or another in the city of Missoula. However, I do not understand why and how the city is pouring so much money into tax increment financing "projects."

To read that someone might be hired to look over the process is disturbing. Where is all this money supposed to come from? Obviously the answer is taxes! The tax base is taking a major hit from this pandemic. Once again, where is the money coming from?

Almost live in Mineral County; wish I did!

Craig McBeath,

Alberton

