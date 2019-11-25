Do you taxpayers know that you are paying for Attorney General William Barr (Donald Trump's attorney) and Vice President Mike Pence to campaign here for Steve Daines, under the guise of some bogus concern about meth in Montana?
We are getting the bill for Trump's campaign. By the way, Trump stuck several towns nationwide with a bill of hundreds of thousands of dollars, which Trump's gang refuse to pay.
Greg Gianforte, another Trump associate, actually used Air Force One to fly to Great Falls and campaign for himself.
The American people are being ripped off to support these self-serving individuals so they can do it to us for another four years or more. Tell them to get out of Montana.
Kay Gervais,
Corvallis