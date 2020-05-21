Taxpayers get what they pay for

We commonly hear about society’s need for less government. I wonder if the “less government advocates" know the necessary roles of local, state and federal governments. Our country would become increasingly unsafe and unhealthy without rules, regulations and government-funded research. During this time of the coronavirus rampage, it seems appropriate to examine the positive role governments play in the betterment of our lives. Below are listed are just some “advantages” of taxation.

1. Center for Disease Control (CDC), 2. Food and drug quality control (Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 3. Fire protection, 4. Medicare, Medicaid, 5. Medical research funds, the National Institute of Health (NIH), 6. Military protection, 7. Police protection, 8. Political safeguards —our Constitution (rule by law), 9. Public education and research, e.g. National Science Foundation (NSF), 10. Road maintenance, 11. Safeguarding working conditions ( the federal Occupational Health Safety Act), 12. School Lunch Programs, 14. Social Security, 15. Military protection and, 16. the U.S. Postal Service.

Nobody I know enjoys paying taxes, but you generally get what you pay for.

Ian M. Lange,

Missoula

