How have we got to this point, where a president of the U.S. and an Attorney General refuse to recognize subpoenas by Congress. Congress is in charge of oversight. Oversight is what keeps our country from being taken over by criminals, corrupt individuals and work with intelligence to prevent a foreign adversary from tampering in our elections, and possibly attempting to take over a country. The very top of this administration has committed crimes against our democracy. If we had done the same thing we would be in jail.
Also, why is it OK for top elected officials that are supposed to be running our country, but instead are using taxpayer money, to fly all over promoting their own agenda? Trip to England promoting their family businesses, and Ireland to his golf course, Vice President Pence flying to Montana supposedly about meth, when in fact it is about promoting people he wants in office. Each time they take one of these self promoting trips with Secret Service protection, it costs taxpayers millions of dollars. The many golf course trips the president and his family take cost us money for their transportation and protection. You who really pay taxes should be out raged.
Kay Gervais,
Corvallis