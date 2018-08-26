I recently received a mailing from Rep. Greg Gianforte. If you're a Montana voter, you probably got one, too. It has the look and intention of a campaign flier, touting how the congressman is "working for Montana, working for you." There are photos of Mr. Gianforte with happy constituents. However, this is not a product of the Gianforte campaign at least in relation to who paid for it. It's rather a "public document" and "official business." Look closely and you'll see the disclaimer, "this mailing was prepared, published and mailed at taxpayer expense." The Congressman's loophole appears to be the questionnaire attached to the mailing (that you can return at your own expense) and its communication of services offered by his office. Ironically, among the things you can flag as top concerns on the questionnaire is wasteful government spending. Do taxpayers really need to foot the bill for what's essentially a campaign mailing just before election time?
Jack Ballard,
Red Lodge