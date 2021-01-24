Taxpayers, voters chose BidenCare

In Rep. Dennis Lenz's recent guest column (Jan. 21) he noted that private insurance companies are subsidizing Medicare and Medicaid.

Just how are private insurance companies able to do this? Because they make enormous profits from the outrageous premiums they charge their customers. Their customers are also taxpayers. So, essentially, taxpayers are the ones "subsidizing" Medicare and Medicaid, which they already fund through their federal taxes.

Lenz also writes that BidenCare will lead to cuts in services and "much lower" quality of care. The U.S. spends more on health care than any other developed country in the world, yet has the worst outcomes. Add to that the fact that millions of Americans cannot afford private health insurance, so they are receiving no care.

During the 2020 election campaign, Americans heard all about Joe Biden's health care plans. They had a chance to reject it. Instead, Biden received more than 7 million more votes than his opponent. Let me remind Lenz of that common refrain heard four years ago, "Elections have consequences."

Ronda Schiess,

Missoula

