Teachers should only be paid for days in classroom

When I was growing up in Helena, we had to go to school for 180 days.

This year in Missoula, we’ll be lucky if we can send our kids to school for a fraction of that.

Our schools are failing us, big time.

My son attends 4th grade just 2 days a week now. For the other three days I’m expected to teach him.

I’m not paid for those days, but the teachers that aren’t teaching my son are.

This is wrong.

If my son is only going to school for 2 days, his teacher needs to be paid for two days, not five.

If the teacher doesn’t like this, then get back into the classroom for five days a week and let my son attend all those days.

Helena is doing this. Why can’t we?

Greg Strandberg,

Missoula

