Teaching is an important profession

With interest I read about the recent high school graduates and I admire those listed i the Missoulian with 4.0 GPAs ad their goals and the colleges and universities they will attend.

The low salaries of teachers tends to make teaching a labor of love. Teaching is a most important profession because teachers mold and guide young minds and they really ought to highly paid.

I advise you grads to follow your hearts. Don't be misled into a career path by parents or lust for high salaries. You are adults now and should make your own decision. Being shoved onto a career track you are not wild about is illegal. It's called coercion and you'll be miserable. Take your time selecting a school ad not waste your money. Trust in God, be good, and you'll succeed.

Acts 7:22 reads: "And Moses was learned in the ways of the Egyptians and was mighty in words an deeds."

Galatians 8:7 goes "Be not deceived; God is not mocked; for whatever a man soweth he shall also reap."

Matthew 11:35 quotes Jesus: "Take my yoke upon you and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart; and ye shall find rest unto your soul."

Lee Onishuk,

Missoula

