Missoula City Council member Jesse Ramos has recruited a cadre of right-wingers to run for the City Council. All say they favor reduced spending by city government and lower property taxes, but they are curiously reluctant to identify the specific spending cuts they favor.
I was interested to see that Ramos has dubbed his followers "Team Liberty." Given that they will not own up to the cuts they want to see, maybe some other names for the team should be considered. Like "Team Pothole." Or maybe "Team Crime." Or "Team Urban Decay." Or "Team Homelessness." Or "Team Sprawl."
Missoula is experiencing rapid population growth, in substantial part because we lead the state in job creation. But I believe it is also because of the quality of life in this city, which is unmatched in Montana and the region. "Team Liberty" wants to undermine many of the things that make Missoula a great place to live, work and raise a family. Missoula voters are unlikely to be fooled by a misleading label.
Chris Tweeten,
Missoula