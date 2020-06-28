Tearing down monuments is censorship

Tearing down monuments is censorship

Isn't history what has already happened? Without a time machine you can't go back and change it.

Didn't we have book burning thing to fix history before? And tearing down monuments across the USA is just another form of censorship!

We can all stick our heads in the sand and hide and deny the past. Wow, we will then have a perfect world! But those that don't remember history are condemned to repeat the mistakes of the past.

Hayes Otoupalik,

Missoula

