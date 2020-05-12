Tears at Trump's town meeting

Genuine Fake News, Dissociated Press, Washington — Not in more than 155 years has Abraham Lincoln cried. But on a recent evening, Daniel Chester French’s massive Lincoln statue wept. Great tears flowed down the white marble cheeks (Missoulian, Sunday, May 10, p. A4).

Donald Trump, holding a virtual town meeting in the Lincoln Memorial, did not pause his rambling overvaluation of himself, despite his listeners’ outcries and the tears pooling at his feet. He passed incoherently to another topic, deeming the Truman administration responsible for public health during 2020, and blaming that administration for its neglect in the first two months of this year's pandemic.