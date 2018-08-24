Two years ago I joined other technology industry leaders to form OpenSourceMT. Our goal was to educate Montanans about what it takes to have a vibrant technology industry in Montana. Our priorities are public lands, education, diversity, infrastructure and healthcare. We spoke out about these issues during the Gubernatorial campaign in 2016 and we will be doing so in this year’s elections.
OSM believes these priorities are essential to the growth of the technology industry as well as most other businesses in Montana.
In the current Congressional race these principles guide me strongly to support Kathleen Williams. Having worked with Greg Gianforte for 13 years as CFO and COO of RightNow Technologies I can say with confidence that he has not demonstrated support for OSM’s key priorities and in several instances has actively undermined them. Kathleen Williams strongly embraces these priorities. She has a record from her time in the Montana Legislature of supporting and defending them.
Elections do matter, which is why I strongly support Kathleen Williams for Congress. I urge all of those who read this to do the same.
Susan Carstensen,
Bozeman