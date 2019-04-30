{{featured_button_text}}
Letter

It can feel like a cosmic event when the government actually does something right. So I was excited to hear that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau was rolling out a new rule to protect consumers from payday loans. Then, when I heard that those rules were being taken away before they even got out the door, I was furious.

This represents everything people hate about Washington. The CFPB used to look out for the little guy, but now they are putting the profits of a sleazy industry with deep pockets above the needs of working people. Payday lenders deceive customers and trap them in debt cycles of 500% APR loans — that’s almost 20 times more than credit card interest rates. There’s a reason payday loans are banned here and in many other states across they country: they only make life worse for the people tricked into using them.

It should be a no-brainer to help consumers out of these predatory loans, but the industry hired a boatload of lobbyists to defend themselves.

I’ll be voicing my disapproval of this plan to the CFPB. I encourage you to do the same, submit comments at stoppaydaypredators.org.

Genoa Carver,

Billings

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags