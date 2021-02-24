Tell Daines and Rosendale to confirm Haaland

Fifteen members of the House of Representatives, including our own Matt Rosendale, sent a letter to President Biden, asking that he withdraw the nomination of Rep. Deb Haaland as secretary of the Department of the Interior. Senator Daines has also opposed her nomination.

It passes understanding that the U.S. has never had a Native American serve as Secretary of the Interior. Deb Haaland, an imminently qualified candidate, and member of the Laguna Pueblo, will be the first. She has said, “Growing up in my mother’s Pueblo household has made me fierce. I’ll be fierce for all of us, our planet, and all of our protected land.”

We are going to need that fierceness, as we begin at long last, a serious battle to protect our planet. If we cannot do so effectively, and quickly, we will not be able to support families, business, the economy, or perhaps even our survival.

Ms. Haaland also understands the complex government-to-government relationship between Indigenous people and the U.S. We can expect to see some long-needed changes in this area.

If you do not agree with the position taken by Senator Daines and Representative Rosendale, please let them know.

Gail Trenfield,

St. Ignatius

