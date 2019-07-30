Here in Montana, we are lucky to have nearly unlimited opportunities to explore mountains, rivers and everything in between. Look no further than our $7.1 billion outdoor recreation economy, and it’s clear to see that all Montanans value those opportunities. That’s why the Land and Water Conservation Fund is so vital to our way of life in the Treasure State.
As a fishing guide, adequate access to our rivers is all too important. Since the creation of one of the country’s most successful conservation programs, the LWCF has funded over 70% of Montana’s fishing access sites as well as projects that benefit our communities. Lucky for all of us, these projects don’t come at any cost to the taxpayer.
Thanks to the leadership of U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines, we are close to passing legislation that would provide full funding for LWCF. Unfortunately, U.S. Congressman Greg Gianforte has continued to be silent on this issue, which will delay much-needed projects throughout the state.
I feel that every Montanan should be picking up the phone right now to tell Congressman Gianforte to get on board and protect Montana’s communities and access to our rivers and public lands by fully funding LWCF.
Robert Prince,
Corvallis