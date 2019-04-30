NorthWestern Energy’s procurement plan is a draft plan for where the company will source energy in the next 20 years.
According to a 2016 Montana Conservation Voters poll, 95% of voters are in favor of increasing the amount of wind electricity in Montana, 87% want to use solar energy and 74% want to see more investment in renewable energy in general. Yet NorthWestern seems to be heading in the opposite direction, by instead proposing a $1.3 billion investment into more natural gas infrastructure in Montana.
We need NorthWestern Energy to do what’s best for the people and environment in our beautiful state, not only what’s best for their bottom line. While the plan is under revision, NorthWestern is required to respond to every comment made on it before May 5; therefore, I urge every citizen to take time to look at the plan (www3.northwesternenergy.com/environment/energy-supply) and tell NorthWestern that their priorities are askew and must be altered.
Montanans need to step up and fight for our clean energy future in Montana, because if we don’t speak up NorthWestern Energy will lead us away from the future we need.
Rachel Willcockson,
Missoula