Temporary gas tax could fund repairs

We need to repair and replace so much throughout the state. I believe the state should levy a temporary gasoline tax that starts on the third Thursday of May and ends on the third Thursday of September.
A tax of 20 cents per gallon, split 30/70, with the majority disbursed to localities, counties and cities.
In return, revision of the state income tax code could be made to compensate Montanans for some or all of the additional expense, or a rebate on license plate fees.
Such a program would transfer most of the burden onto tourists.
Peter Daniels,
Polson