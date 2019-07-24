It seems that there isn’t a day that goes by that a conservative social media acquaintance doesn’t share a meme for term limits for Congress. The specifics are never laid out. This idea is like that of someone who thinks the idea of getting back into their clothes from their twenties is a good idea, until one considers the potential problem fitting back into those clothes.
Short-term representatives would spend much of their time lining up a lobbying job or such if they already knew their days were numbered. They would be more, not less, prone to corruption.
Wisdom comes with age and experience in government, the same as any other occupation. The fact is that if free-and-fair elections are provided, which is not always the case in some states today, and the voter has kept abreast of a representative’s performance, then a badly performing representative can be voted out. To state that term limits are needed implies that you, as a voter, cannot do your duty competently.
The government is you and you get what you deserve. Term limits for representatives is a bad idea, much the same trying to wear those old jeans.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula