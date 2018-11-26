Re: "White nationalist flyers show up on University of Montana campus" (Nov. 21).
As is so often the case these days, our language (English) has been appropriated by changing the meaning of a perfectly acceptable term into a pejorative.
From Wikipedia:
"Nationalism is a political, social and economic ideology and movement characterized by the promotion of the interests of a particular nation, especially with the aim of gaining and maintaining the nation's sovereignty over its homeland. Nationalism holds that each nation should govern itself, free from outside interference, that a nation is a natural and ideal basis for a polity, and that the nation is the only rightful source of political power. It further aims to build and maintain a single national identity — based on shared social characteristics such as culture, language, religion, politics, and belief in a shared singular history — and to promote national unity or solidarity. Nationalism, therefore, seeks to preserve and foster a nation's traditional culture, and cultural revivals have been associated with nationalist movements. It also encourages pride in national achievements, and is closely linked to patriotism. Nationalism is often combined with other ideologies, such as conservatism or socialism for example."
What would you say had they been communists? Nothing.
Konrad Lau,
Sedro Woolley, Washington