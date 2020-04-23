Test questions for era of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

COVID-19 era test:

1. Name seven disasters the USA should plan for.

2. Besides food and oil, think of 10 commodities the USA should always be producing for preparedness.

3. List society's essential professions and explain why most are not paid well.

4. Vast amounts of fruits and vegetables are rotting in the fields because the USA's food supply depends on undocumented workers. What advice would you give to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue?

5. Essay question: Compare a future pandemic with this one. In the future pandemic, pretend the USA has adopted universal health care and every person receives a basic one thousand dollars a month, as a matter of course, since this is the richest country in the world.

6. What is network neutrality or common carriage, and why would it be helpful in a pandemic?

7. Formulate a way to measure the value of human life apart from the stock market.

8. Bonus question. Yes or no. Just in case. Have you made peace with your maker?

Linda Aronson,

Darby