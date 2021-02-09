Tester and Daines need to stand up for our country, institutions

As the impeachment trial for Mr. Trump begins, our senators have an obligation to stand up for our democratic nation. We have a government of laws and institutions based on democratic principles. This trial tests whether Montana’s senators will stand up for our system that has led to great, if admittedly imperfect, progress for over two hundred years.

This trial must be a serious assessment of whether a man whose sworn responsibility was to our country’s sacred institutions attempted to subvert those very institutions. Did he foment insurrection in the face of overwhelming evidence that he lost the election? Is he guilty of stoking a riot in an attempt to overturn the lawful, well-documented will of the people? If so, he must be held accountable.

The events of Jan. 6, are shameful, disgusting, and tragic. We need leaders who will hold those responsible to account, who will, without equivocation, show that the United States does not tolerate terrorists and their provocateurs. Mr. Trump must account for his baseless claims, his inflammatory speech, his failure to uphold his duties. Mr. Tester and Mr. Daines, stand up for our country. Stand up for our institutions. Be the patriots that our country needs.

Darrell Brown,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1