Re: Congressional bill S.736 to amend the U.S. Constitution:
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester:
We already have laws regulating these things.
Why are you wasting everyone's time? Are you that fixated on regaining the number of fingers you can slip into the government pie — for your own gain?
You swore an oath to defend and protect the Constitutions of the United States and Montana when you entered office. Why are you doing your damnedest to undermine both?
Are you that desperate to retain what you think is your "validity" — or create a phony "legacy" for yourself?
We do not need any stinking amendment of what has worked for 250 years.
Jim Greaves,
Thompson Falls