If we want more transparency and better governing from our elected officials, we need to vote for U.S. Sen. Jon Tester this November.
Tester makes it a priority to meet with all Montanans — not just his donors or supporters. He’s constantly holding town halls, roundtables and meetings so he can hear what Montanans need. Even when Tester is in D.C., he has found a way to hear from folks by hosting Facebook live town halls.
This kind of good governing is no surprise coming from the first ever senator to post his schedule online. Tester is a leader when it comes to ethics and transparency. He’s fought for legislation to cut down on government waste, too — such as a bill to stop expensive congressional perks and pushing to end automatic pay raises for members of Congress. He even returns money from his own office budget every year and has saved $3 million in taxpayer dollars by doing so.
Let’s support the representatives who lead by example. Jon Tester has a proven record of making government fairer, more transparent and more ethical. That’s why I’ll vote to send Jon back to the Senate.
Sandy Merdinger,
Helena