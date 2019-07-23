U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, you are amazing but in the wrong way.
You have defended the four freshmen House members who have been trashing America, our military personnel, our border patrol, and recommending that these four "punch (the president) in the face" (MSNBC interview with Morning Joe).
Instead, Tester should read these unprofessional members of Congress Article 1, Section 4 of the Constitution, which reads: "Each House may determine the rules of its proceedings, punish its Members for disorderly Behavior, and with the Concurrence of two thirds, expel a Member." Over the years, 20 members have been censored and five expelled.
Senator Tester, your comment was a "cheap shot." You need to do better.
Gary Carlson,
Corvallis