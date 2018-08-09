I’m probably one of the few people who had the opportunity to serve in the state Senate with both of our candidates for United States senator: Our great Senator Jon Tester, and his opponent, State Auditor Matt Rosendale.
Jon Tester impressed me with his determination to cut through the partisan spin and the special-interest chaff and fight for the people he was elected to serve.
When Senator Tester got the several-hundred-page tax bill less than 24 hours before the vote, he and his staff busted their butts to read it over — scribbled words in the margins and all. Tester understood that this bill was a nearly $2 trillion handout that benefited those who could afford expensive K Street lobbyists to secure their special-interest loopholes.
Then the administration topped off this $2 trillion deficit-buster by launching an ill-advised trade war. Montana farmers and ranchers rely on international trade to turn a profit, and a trade war throws those international markets into uncertainty.
We should thank Jon Tester for keeping his sleeves rolled up and working hard on behalf of the people of Montana. I'll be voting for Tester this November — and ask you to join me.
Greg Jergeson,
Chinook