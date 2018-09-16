With Donald Trump on the ropes as a parade of close advisers abandon his sinking ship, and with the twin planetary disasters of climate change and nuclear weapons manipulated by a clueless president — what can a Montanan do?
I am a veteran of World War II, and I enthusiastically endorse Jon Tester for another term as Montana’s senior senator. He consistently demands and successfully legislates outstanding service for our veterans — despite the huge expanse of rural lands, and special emphases on record-breaking suicide rates and returning military personnel to civilian life. Tester reaches across the aisle with his Republican colleagues, e.g. the joint effort with committee Chair Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Georgia, in reviewing Ronny Jackson’s nomination to head the Veterans Administration.
His honest, open style is reflected by participating in regular town-hall meetings. He collaborates on public lands and immigration, possibly jeopardizing some Democratic votes, but always maintaining the general welfare for the long term.
We can hardly say the same for his GOP opponent. Matt Rosendale is not oriented to service. Instead, he’s best known for helping insurance companies increase their profits, and playing political games with dark money. People don’t really count with the GOP.
Let’s re-elect Montana’s down-to-earth Jon Tester.
Mike Chessin,
Missoula