The evening of Feb. 25 the United States Senate came out strongly in favor of infanticide. Forty-four of them did anyway.
While not a majority, those forty-four were enough to effectively table S-130, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act. This act was designed to guarantee medical care to babies who survive attempted abortions. The legislation would effectively criminalize infanticide nationwide, required abortionists to provide lifesaving care and ensure the surviving babies get admitted to a hospital. Currently that is not the case.
Easy research will provide a list of the senators who decided that allowing a postpartum child who is still alive to die without aid is an acceptable thing. Please note that four presidential hopefuls, as well as our senior senator from Montana, Jon Tester, are members of this group.
James Urion,
Plains