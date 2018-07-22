I stand with U.S. Sen. Jon Tester because he stood with us.
My husband is a Vietnam veteran. In 2009, he was diagnosed with lymphoma from Agent Orange. The Veterans Administration acknowledged that with full disability.
Like other vets, he suffered years of neglect and denial of benefits. Because Medicare refused to pay for further chemo, he couldn’t continue with recommended treatments. The VA then denied disability despite receiving 700 pages of doctor's records. Stem cell transplants, more cancers and complications from a weakened immune system put him in the ICU off and on for 36 days.
I opened a letter from the VA on Nov. 10, 2016. On Veteran's Day eve, while my husband was still trying to die in the hospital, they sent a notice that all benefits would stop because he wasn’t disabled! I lost it.
Other representatives were totally unresponsive or didn’t have humans answer their phones. In tears, I called Senator Tester’s local office. I faxed them information they requested. Within 20 minutes, a staff member called me in the ICU family room. He called back with status reports and resolved the situation that afternoon.
Jon Tester is the clear choice. He listens and should remain Montana’s senator.
Catherine Hanson,
Corvallis