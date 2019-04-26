U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is a shrewd campaigner. He knows how uninformed voters are. He gives them a "snow job" with his good ol’ fourth-generation Montana farm boy stressing the good stuff he has promoted for Montana residents and veterans.
Tester does not reveal his liberal position on the major issues facing our nation, immigration, amnesty, the wall, sanctuary cities and states, Obamacare and the budget. He is a Chuck Schumer-Nancy Pelosi-type liberal. Tester and most of the other Democrats would take us down the road to total socialism given the opportunity.
Senator Tester's evasive response to the question asked in the latest REA Rural Montana publication concerning the Green New Deal reveals his leftist nature, wherein he stated he is "still reviewing the Green New Deal." He surely knows it is a preposterous, impractical proposal. Is he willing to travel by bicycle between Big Sandy and Washington, D.C.?
Dale Smith,
Cut Bank